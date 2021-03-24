Alabama National Guard Soldiers and Airmen vaccinate Greene County citizens at Greenetrack, Eutaw, Ala. on March 24, 2021. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. William Frye).
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 19:42
|Photo ID:
|6569829
|VIRIN:
|210324-A-OK577-869
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.31 MB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public [Image 27 of 27], by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT