Meritorious Advancement on Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March. 24, 2021) – Master-At-Arms 1st Class Christian Blair, assigned to Security Operations Diego Garcia, receives a Certificate of Appointment to petty officer first class from Capt. R Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, March 24, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

