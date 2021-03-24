Meritorious Advancement on Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March. 24, 2021) – Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Vincent Dilallo, assigned to Air Operations Diego Garcia, receives a surprise Meritorious Advancement at the Air Operations department on Diego Garcia March 24, 2021. U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.(U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

