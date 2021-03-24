Meritorious Advancement on Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March. 24, 2021) – Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique, assigned to the public affairs office at the U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia headquarters, receives a Certificate of Appointment to petty officer third class from Capt. R Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia March 24, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

