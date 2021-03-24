CFAY Security Department hosts road tax event

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2021) — Chief Warrant Officer 2nd Class Eduardo Ferriol, assigned to Information Warfare Training Site Yokosuka receives certification of road tax payment and documents during an on-base road tax event at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Fleet Theater. This three-day event, from March 24 through 26, provides an easy and simple one-stop tax payment service for car and motorcycle owners. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

