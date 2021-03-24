CFAY Security Department hosts road tax event

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2021) — Lt. Cmdr. Ben Sheldon, assigned to Commander, Submarine Group 7, gets his temperature taken by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Roderick Dexter, attached to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka‘s (CFAY) Security Department at the entrance of the Fleet Theater during the on-base road tax event. This three-day event, from March 24 through 26, provides an easy and simple one-stop tax payment service for car and motorcycle owners. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

