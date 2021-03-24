Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Security Department hosts road tax event [Image 2 of 6]

    CFAY Security Department hosts road tax event

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 24, 2021) — Sailors and community members onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) participate in the annual courtesy on-base road tax campaign hosted by CFAY‘s Security Department at the Fleet Theater. This three-day event, from March 24 through 26, provides an easy and simple one-stop tax payment service for car and motorcycle owners. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Security Department hosts road tax event [Image 6 of 6], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

