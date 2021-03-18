210318-N-XU073-1346 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 18, 2021) Sailors transport a simulated medical casualty during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 00:14
|Photo ID:
|6568636
|VIRIN:
|210318-N-XU073-1346
|Resolution:
|4318x2879
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan General Quarters Drill [Image 24 of 24], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
