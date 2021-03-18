USS Ronald Reagan General Quarters Drill

210318-N-XU073-1346 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 18, 2021) Sailors transport a simulated medical casualty during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

Date Taken: 03.18.2021
Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
by SN Zenaida Roth