    USS Ronald Reagan General Quarters Drill [Image 23 of 24]

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Zenaida Roth 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210318-N-XU073-1435 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 18, 2021) Sailors coordinate damage control efforts during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 00:14
    Photo ID: 6568635
    VIRIN: 210318-N-XU073-1435
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 956.41 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan General Quarters Drill [Image 24 of 24], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drill
    CVN 76
    General Quarters
    7th Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

