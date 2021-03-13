Range warriors to cyber warriors growing the force

Pvt. Jeffery Abbot, an RSP recruit awaiting basic training, plays Wolfenstein, an older computer video game that the military used to teach tactics, during the Interactive War Games cyber recruiting drive beta test March 13, 2020 at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas. Abbott likes playing team games and because of this event he is now thinking about cybersecurity as a profession, “I was actually going to talk to [Marra] after the event about it.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Theresa Austin)

