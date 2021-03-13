Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Range warriors to cyber warriors growing the force [Image 1 of 5]

    Range warriors to cyber warriors growing the force

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Maj. Theresa Austin 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Thirteen RSP recruits and seven of their friends made up the Interactive War Games cyber recruiting beta test group March 13, 2020 at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas. The Interactive War Games cyber recruiting drive is a program that Sgt. Chris Marra and Staff Sgt. Robin Nunn, former National Guard Marksmanship Training Center members, created to captivate and encourage service through cyber warfare technology utilizing video games as pastime that has plans to go national. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Theresa Austin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 21:00
    Photo ID: 6568499
    VIRIN: 210313-Z-BF582-0015
    Resolution: 4096x2720
    Size: 9.37 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range warriors to cyber warriors growing the force [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Theresa Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Range warriors to cyber warriors growing the force
    Range warriors to cyber warriors growing the force
    Range warriors to cyber warriors growing the force
    Range warriors to cyber warriors growing the force
    Range warriors to cyber warriors growing the force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Range warriors to cyber warriors growing the force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    sniper

    cyber

    National Guard

    Professional Education Center

    NGMTC

    TAGS

    sniper
    cyber
    National Guard
    Professional Education Center
    NGMTC
    Information Technical Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT