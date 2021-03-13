Thirteen RSP recruits and seven of their friends made up the Interactive War Games cyber recruiting beta test group March 13, 2020 at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas. The Interactive War Games cyber recruiting drive is a program that Sgt. Chris Marra and Staff Sgt. Robin Nunn, former National Guard Marksmanship Training Center members, created to captivate and encourage service through cyber warfare technology utilizing video games as pastime that has plans to go national. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Theresa Austin)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 21:00
|Photo ID:
|6568499
|VIRIN:
|210313-Z-BF582-0015
|Resolution:
|4096x2720
|Size:
|9.37 MB
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Range warriors to cyber warriors growing the force [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Theresa Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Range warriors to cyber warriors growing the force
LEAVE A COMMENT