Range warriors to cyber warriors growing the force

Sgt. Chris Marra, instructor for the Information Technology Training Center (ITTC), National Guard Professional Education Center, observes Pvt. Jeffery Abbot, an RSP recruit awaiting basic training, during the Interactive War Games cyber recruiting drive beta test March 13, 2020 at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas. The Interactive War Games cyber recruiting drive is a program that Marra and Nunn, former National Guard Marksmanship Training Center members, created to captivate and encourage service through cyber warfare technology utilizing video games as pastime that has plans to go national. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Theresa Austin)

