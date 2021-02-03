FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Nate Springer, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, highlights amenities and enhanced services now offered at the Fort Carson Education Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 2, 2021, outside the center. Fort Carson reopened the education center recently following a two-year, $8 million renovation project. (Photo by Scott Prater)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 16:47
|Photo ID:
|6568028
|VIRIN:
|210302-A-ON894-006
|Resolution:
|3338x2271
|Size:
|776.16 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ed center officially opens doors [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ed center officially opens doors
LEAVE A COMMENT