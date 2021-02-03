Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ed center officially opens doors

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Nate Springer, left, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, joins Rebecca Schlecht, education services officer, and Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, in cutting the ribbon for the post’s newly renovated education center during a ceremony on post March 2, 2021. (Photo by Scott Prater)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
