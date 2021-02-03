Ed center officially opens doors

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Nate Springer, left, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, joins Rebecca Schlecht, education services officer, and Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, in cutting the ribbon for the post’s newly renovated education center during a ceremony on post March 2, 2021. (Photo by Scott Prater)
