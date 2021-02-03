MP working dog unit named best in FORSCOM

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Military working dog teams with the 69th Military Police Detachment, 759th MP Battalion, prepare to accept the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) Eagle Award at the unit’s kennels March 2, 2021, during a ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Eagle Award signifies the 69th MP Det. as the best MP battalion in FORSCOM for 2020. The unit includes 18 military working dog teams, plus officers and trainers. (Photo by Scott Prater)

