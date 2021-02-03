Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MP working dog unit named best in FORSCOM [Image 2 of 2]

    MP working dog unit named best in FORSCOM

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Military working dog teams with the 69th Military Police Detachment, 759th MP Battalion, prepare to accept the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) Eagle Award at the unit’s kennels March 2, 2021, during a ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Eagle Award signifies the 69th MP Det. as the best MP battalion in FORSCOM for 2020. The unit includes 18 military working dog teams, plus officers and trainers. (Photo by Scott Prater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 16:34
    Photo ID: 6568021
    VIRIN: 210302-A-ON894-002
    Resolution: 3134x2026
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MP working dog unit named best in FORSCOM [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MP working dog unit named best in FORSCOM
    MP working dog unit named best in FORSCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    forscom
    Fort Carson
    u.s. army forces command
    759th military police battalion
    Eagle award
    69th military police detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT