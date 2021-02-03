Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MP working dog unit named best in FORSCOM [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Curtis M. Schroeder, left, provost marshal, U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), officially presents the FORSCOM Eagle Award to Capt. Justin Scott, commander, 69th Military Police Detachment, 759th MP Battalion, at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 2, 2021. The Eagle Award signifies the 69th MP Det. as the best MP detachment in FORSCOM. To be considered for the honor, military police units develop packages that detail their experiences and accomplishments throughout the year, then submit those packages to FORSCOM for review. A board of officers and sergeants major then comb through packages and form a consensus about the best units. They then compare the best and determine a winner. There is no award for second place. (Photo by Scott Prater)

    forscom
    Fort Carson
    u.s. army forces command
    759th military police battalion
    Eagle award
    69th military police detachment

