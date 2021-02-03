MP working dog unit named best in FORSCOM

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Curtis M. Schroeder, left, provost marshal, U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), officially presents the FORSCOM Eagle Award to Capt. Justin Scott, commander, 69th Military Police Detachment, 759th MP Battalion, at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 2, 2021. The Eagle Award signifies the 69th MP Det. as the best MP detachment in FORSCOM. To be considered for the honor, military police units develop packages that detail their experiences and accomplishments throughout the year, then submit those packages to FORSCOM for review. A board of officers and sergeants major then comb through packages and form a consensus about the best units. They then compare the best and determine a winner. There is no award for second place. (Photo by Scott Prater)

