Col. Steve Erickson, commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks to attendees during the 3rd DSB’s conversion ceremony at Marne Gardens on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 18. The brigade reorganized from a Sustainment Brigade to a Division Sustainment Brigade as part of the Army’s Structure Memorandum 2022-2026. Under the modular force concept, the Army divested the division structure of its organic or assigned functional battalions and implementation of the division sustainment brigade design will assign a sustainment brigade to support each division and a division sustainment support battalion to each DSB with organic functional companies to meet division requirements for large-scale combat operations. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 16:35 Photo ID: 6568019 VIRIN: 210318-A-BS718-014 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.93 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade holds conversion ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.