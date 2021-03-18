3rd Division Sustainment Brigade holds conversion ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado | Col. Steve Erickson, commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks to...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado | Col. Steve Erickson, commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks to attendees during the 3rd DSB’s conversion ceremony at Marne Gardens on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 18. The brigade reorganized from a Sustainment Brigade to a Division Sustainment Brigade as part of the Army’s Structure Memorandum 2022-2026. Under the modular force concept, the Army divested the division structure of its organic or assigned functional battalions and implementation of the division sustainment brigade design will assign a sustainment brigade to support each division and a division sustainment support battalion to each DSB with organic functional companies to meet division requirements for large-scale combat operations. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

The 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade reorganized as the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, during a conversion ceremony at Marne Gardens on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 18.



The change occurred as part of the Army’s Structure Memorandum 2022-2026 which reorganizes the brigade under the modular force concept. As part of that concept, the Army divested divisions of assigned and organic functional battalions. The implementation of the DSB will assign a sustainment brigade to support each division and a division sustainment battalion to each DSB with organic functional companies to meet division requirements for large-scale combat operations.



“As an organization, we grow, we learn and we get better every day,” said Col. Steve Erickson, the commander of the 3rd DSB, “As missions and priorities change, we as an Army will continue to adapt.”



The conversion will give the Division Special Troops Battalion increased material management functions, finance support, signal support and provide division a field feeling company. It will also modify the 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion into the Division Sustainment Support Battalion with an increase in petroleum distribution, additional maintenance assets for the division’s armored vehicles and increased heavy transportation capabilities.



“This team is all about providing the Division options, increasing its mobility, ensuring distribution of supplies and fuel on the battlefield and establishing forward maintenance collection points,” said Erickson. “With this conversion and growth, the DSB will enable and further the division’s capability to close with and destroy our enemy and fight our Nation’s wars.”



The 3rd DSB has a long history of support for 3rd ID and has adapted its structure many times to meet the division’s and the Army’s needs since its formation as the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 3rd ID Trains in 1957.



“This brigade has been part of this division since the first day our colors were uncased,” said Erickson. “The Provider Brigade has always been and always will be in direct support of the Marne Division and today it feels a little better when we say we are the heart of the rock.”