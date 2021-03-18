Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade holds conversion ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade holds conversion ceremony

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Col. Steve Erickson, commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, renders honors to the nation during the 3rd DSB’s conversion ceremony at Marne Gardens on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 18. The brigade reorganized from a Sustainment Brigade to a Division Sustainment Brigade as part of the Army’s Structure Memorandum 2022-2026. Under the modular force concept, the Army divested the division structure of its organic or assigned functional battalions and implementation of the division sustainment brigade design will assign a sustainment brigade to support each division and a division sustainment support battalion to each DSB with organic functional companies to meet division requirements for large-scale combat operations. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 16:35
    Photo ID: 6568015
    VIRIN: 210318-A-BS718-003
    Resolution: 5970x4480
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade holds conversion ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade conversion ceremony modernization Army transition

