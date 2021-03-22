210322-N-DO281-1044

TEMA, Ghana (March 22, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Castellano, left, conducts an interview it Information Systems Technician 1st Class Samuel Ellis during Exercise Obangame Express 2021, March 22, 2021. Obangame Express, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is an at-sea maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West African coastal regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trey Fowler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 02:40 Photo ID: 6566992 VIRIN: 210322-N-DO281-1044 Location: ACCRA, GH This work, Obangame Express 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS