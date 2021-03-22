Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Obangame Express 2021 [Image 2 of 6]

    Obangame Express 2021

    ACCRA, GHANA

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trey Fowler 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210322-N-DO281-1080
    TEMA, Ghana (March 22, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Castellano, left, conducts an interview it Information Systems Technician 1st Class Samuel Ellis during Exercise Obangame Express 2021, March 22, 2021. Obangame Express, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is an at-sea maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West African coastal regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trey Fowler/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 02:40
    Photo ID: 6566993
    VIRIN: 210322-N-DO281-1080
    Resolution: 7219x4717
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: ACCRA, GH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obangame Express 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

