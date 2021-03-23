COVID Vaccinations at USNHO

CAMP FOSTER, Japan (Mar. 23, 2021) Senior Airman Jaspreet Singh, from Orange County, Ca., assigned to U.S. Air Force 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, receives the Moderna COVID vaccination from Hospitalman Tyler San Miguel, from San Antonio, Tx., assigned to 3rd Dental Battalion, at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 23, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

