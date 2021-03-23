CAMP FOSTER, Japan (Mar. 23, 2021) Senior Airman Victoria Dean, from Denver, Co., assigned to U.S. Air Force 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, receives the Moderna COVID vaccination from Hospitalman Tyler San Miguel, from San Antonio, Tx., assigned to 3rd Dental Battalion, at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 23, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 02:34 Photo ID: 6566991 VIRIN: 210323-N-QY759-0007 Resolution: 7354x5253 Size: 1.87 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID Vaccinations at USNHO [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.