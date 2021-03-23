CAMP FOSTER, Japan (Mar. 23, 2021) Hospitalman Gabriel Hufford, from Houston, Tx., assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 23, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 02:34
|Photo ID:
|6566989
|VIRIN:
|210323-N-QY759-0001
|Resolution:
|7415x5296
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID Vaccinations at USNHO [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT