CAMP FOSTER, Japan (Mar. 23, 2021) Hospitalman Gabriel Hufford, from Houston, Tx., assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 23, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 02:34 Photo ID: 6566989 VIRIN: 210323-N-QY759-0001 Resolution: 7415x5296 Size: 1.89 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID Vaccinations at USNHO [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.