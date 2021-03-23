Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Vaccinations at USNHO [Image 1 of 3]

    COVID Vaccinations at USNHO

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP FOSTER, Japan (Mar. 23, 2021) Hospitalman Gabriel Hufford, from Houston, Tx., assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 23, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 02:34
    Photo ID: 6566989
    VIRIN: 210323-N-QY759-0001
    Resolution: 7415x5296
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID Vaccinations at USNHO [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    vaccine
    US Naval Hospital Okinawa
    CFAO
    Coronavirus
    COVID

