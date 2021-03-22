Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders protect Wolf Pack

    Defenders protect Wolf Pack

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A military working dog with the 8th Security Forces Squadron sweeps the perimeter of Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 22, 2021. An MWD handler is responsible for protecting and defending the base with their canine partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 01:33
    VIRIN: 210322-F-BZ793-2108
    Location: KR
    This work, Defenders protect Wolf Pack [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    defenders
    security forces
    military working dog

