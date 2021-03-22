Defenders protect Wolf Pack

Airman 1st Class Annissia Thomas, 8th Security Forces Squadron alarm monitor, and Staff Sgt. Alex Hahne, 8th SFS Base Defense Operations Center controller, search for foreign objects during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 22, 2021. Security Forces members go through extensive training in law enforcement and combat tactics to protect bases both stateside and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

