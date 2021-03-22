Staff Sgt. Alex Hahne, 8th Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller, talks to another Defender at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 22, 2021. Security forces members go through extensive training in law enforcement and combat tactics to protect bases both stateside and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 01:33 Photo ID: 6566974 VIRIN: 210322-F-BZ793-2037 Resolution: 6864x4580 Size: 6.25 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defenders protect Wolf Pack [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.