    Defenders protect Wolf Pack

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Alex Hahne, 8th Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller, talks to another Defender at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 22, 2021. Security forces members go through extensive training in law enforcement and combat tactics to protect bases both stateside and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

