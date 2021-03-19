ACU 5, 11th MEU LCAC Operations Aboard USS Portland (LPD 27)

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 19, 2021) A U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 prepares to board the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), carrying Marines and equipment assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute, and debrief multiple mission packages as a world-class naval team. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

