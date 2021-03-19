Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACU 5, 11th MEU LCAC Operations Aboard USS Portland (LPD 27) [Image 2 of 4]

    ACU 5, 11th MEU LCAC Operations Aboard USS Portland (LPD 27)

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 19, 2021) A U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 enters the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), carrying Marines and equipment assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute, and debrief multiple mission packages as a world-class naval team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 00:03
    VIRIN: 210319-M-LE234-1078
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    LCAC
    11th MEU
    Ship
    Sailors
    USS Portland (LPD 27)

