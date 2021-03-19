ACU 5, 11th MEU LCAC Operations Aboard USS Portland (LPD 27)

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 19, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Donyai Garrett, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), signals a Landing Craft, Air Cushion aboard Portland. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute, and debrief multiple mission packages as a world-class naval team. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

