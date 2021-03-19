Maj. Jim Markham, 1st Cavalry Division Operations Research Systems Analyst, and retired Army Maj. Chuck Ziegenfuss meet at Division Headquarters, Fort Hood, Texas, March 19, 2021. The two are seeing a long awaited plan come to life with the birth of Markham's Dog's first litter of puppies being born. Ziegenfuss breeds quality Labradors to train to become service dogs to wounded warriors and first responders for free. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 21:34 Photo ID: 6566833 VIRIN: 210319-A-TS673-839 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.87 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From bombing to breeding: How war took a Soldier’s life to a new beginning [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Ashleigh Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.