    From bombing to breeding: How war took a Soldier’s life to a new beginning [Image 3 of 3]

    From bombing to breeding: How war took a Soldier’s life to a new beginning

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh Martinez 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Jim Markham, 1st Cavalry Division Operations Research Systems Analyst, and retired Army Maj. Chuck Ziegenfuss introduce future service dogs to Troopers and kids at Division Headquarters, Fort Hood, Texas, March 19, 2021. The two are seeing a long awaited plan come to life with the birth of Markham's Dog's first litter of puppies being born. Ziegenfuss breeds quality Labradors to train to become service dogs to wounded warriors and first responders for free. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

