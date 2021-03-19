Maj. Jim Markham, 1st Cavalry Division Operations Research Systems Analyst, stands with his Labrador Retriever, Makai, at Division Headquarters, Fort Hood, Texas, March 19, 2021. Makai returns home after being studded as part of his wounded warrior buddy's breeding program that breeds quality dogs for training to become service dogs for other wounded warriors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ashleigh E. Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 21:34 Photo ID: 6566832 VIRIN: 210319-A-TS673-398 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.52 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From bombing to breeding: How war took a Soldier’s life to a new beginning [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Ashleigh Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.