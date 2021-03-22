Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women's History Month: Capt. Dorothy Stratton [Image 2 of 2]

    Women's History Month: Capt. Dorothy Stratton

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A recruiting poster for the U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve used during World War II. Capt Dorothy C. Stratton was the first woman to be accepted to the program and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant commander. (Photo courtesy of the National Archives)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 19:09
    Photo ID: 6566703
    VIRIN: 210322-G-GO214-1002
    Resolution: 2006x3000
    Size: 729.3 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month: Capt. Dorothy Stratton [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's History Month: Capt. Dorothy Stratton
    Women's History Month: Capt. Dorothy Stratton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Women's History Month: Capt. Dorothy C. Stratton

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT