Women's History Month: Capt. Dorothy Stratton

A recruiting poster for the U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve used during World War II. Capt Dorothy C. Stratton was the first woman to be accepted to the program and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant commander. (Photo courtesy of the National Archives)

