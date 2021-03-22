Women's History Month: Capt. Dorothy C. Stratton

Courtesy Photo | Captain Dorothy C. Stratton, working at her desk at Coast Guard Headquarters,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Captain Dorothy C. Stratton, working at her desk at Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington, D.C. in 1944. Stratton was the first woman to be commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard) see less | View Image Page

In honor of women’s history month, the Coast Guard 14th District’s Women's Leadership Initiative chapter members took the time to write a number of profiles on pioneers who have lead the way for women in the Coast Guard.



Today we hear about Capt. Dorothy C. Stratton, the first woman commissioned as an officer in U.S. Coast Guard by Lt. Cmdr. Meagan Bowis from Coast Guard Sector Honolulu.



Capt. Dorothy C. Stratton (March 24, 1899 – September 17, 2006) was the first director of the SPARS, the U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve during World War II and the first woman commissioned as an officer in U.S. Coast Guard in 1942.



The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL-752) is named in her honor.



Prior to her service and having earned her Ph.D. from Columbia in 1933, Stratton was a professor of psychology and the first Dean of Women at Purdue University.



During her nine years at Purdue, the university's enrollment of women increased from 500 to more than 1,400. A large part of the increase was attributed to her efforts to develop curriculum to include science, creation of a women's employment placement center, and construction of three new residence halls for women on campus.



In 1942 and at the height of World War II, Stratton took a leave of absence from Purdue University and was commissioned as a lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Women's Reserve, also known as the WAVES (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service).



After completing her initial training, she served as Assistant to the commanding officer of the radio school for WAVES at Madison, Wisconsin. Shortly after, President Roosevelt created a women's reserve for the U.S. Coast Guard. Stratton applied, became the first woman to be accepted and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant commander, becoming the first woman commissioned an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.



She was assigned to the office of the commandant in Washington, D.C., as the director of the Coast Guard Women’s Reserve. She rose through the ranks and was promoted to the rank of captain in February 1944.



Stratton developed the Coast Guard Women's Reserve program and is credited with coining the name SPAR (Semper Paratus, Always Ready). As director, her role was to create policies for procurement, training and utilization of the SPARs.



She oversaw significant growth in the program with more than 10,000 enlisted women and 1,000 commissioned officers serving as SPARs during World War II. The U.S. Coast Guard used the highest percentage of women of any military branch of service during the war.



Stratton retired in January, 1946, and by June the SPARS were demobilized.



Following her service, Stratton worked at the International Monetary Fund as its first director of personnel from 1947 to 1950. In 1950 she became national executive director of the Girl Scouts until her retirement in 1960.



She served as a United Nations representative of the International Federation of University Women and chaired the women's committee of the President's Commission on Employment of the Handicapped.



Stratton’s honors include: the Legion of Merit in 1946 for her contributions to women in the military; honorary degrees from Ottawa University, Russell Sage College, Smith College, Bates College, and Purdue University; the Ottawa University Alumni Association Outstanding Achievement Award; and the University of Chicago's Alumni Association's Public Service Award.



The U.S. Coast Guard's Women's Leadership Association named its "Captain Dorothy Stratton Leadership Award" in her honor.