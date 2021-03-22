Women's History Month: Capt. Dorothy Stratton

Captain Dorothy C. Stratton, working at her desk at Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington, D.C. in 1944. Stratton was the first woman to be commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)
Women's History Month: Capt. Dorothy C. Stratton
