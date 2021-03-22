Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month: Capt. Dorothy Stratton [Image 1 of 2]

    Women's History Month: Capt. Dorothy Stratton

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Captain Dorothy C. Stratton, working at her desk at Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington, D.C. in 1944. Stratton was the first woman to be commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)

