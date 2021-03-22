Captain Dorothy C. Stratton, working at her desk at Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington, D.C. in 1944. Stratton was the first woman to be commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 19:09 Photo ID: 6566685 VIRIN: 210322-G-GO214-1001 Resolution: 1472x2080 Size: 1.67 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month: Capt. Dorothy Stratton [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.