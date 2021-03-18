Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Air Base Wing Airman accepted to the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman First Class Kamari Johnson, a defender with the 75th Security Forces Squadron, holds a rifle in the security forces armory to be issued to a patrolman, March 18, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Johnson was accepted to the prep school under the Leaders Encouraging Airmen Development program, which was developed by Air Force leaders to encourage aspiring enlisted Airmen to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Jones)

    This work, 75th Air Base Wing Airman accepted to the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Academy
    us
    Hill AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    75th Air Base Wing
    Air Force Academy Preparatory School

