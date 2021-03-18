75th Air Base Wing Airman accepted to the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School

Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Walker, 75th Air Base Wing command chief, talks with Shenise and Terrell Johnson, parents of Airman First Class Kamari Johnson, a defender with the 75th Security Forces Squadron, via Facetime about her son’s acceptance to the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School March 18, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Johnson was accepted to the prep school under the Leaders Encouraging Airmen Development program, which was developed by Air Force leaders to encourage aspiring enlisted Airmen to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry)

