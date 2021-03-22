75th Air Base Wing Airman accepted to the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School

Photo By 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry | Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Walker, 75th Air Base Wing command chief, embraces...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry | Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Walker, 75th Air Base Wing command chief, embraces Airman First Class Kamari Johnson, a defender with the 75th Security Forces Squadron, to congratulate Johnson’s acceptance to the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School while Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander, looks on March 18, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Johnson was accepted to the prep school under the Leaders Encouraging Airmen Development program, which was developed by Air Force leaders to encourage aspiring enlisted Airmen to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Taylor Ferry) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Airman First Class Kamari Johnson, a defender with the 75th Security Forces Squadron, received a surprise announcement March 18 that he had been accepted to the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School under the extremely competitive Leaders Encouraging Airmen Development Program.



Johnson learned that he had been accepted when he was told to report for routine training, but was instead greeted with a surprise visit from by his wing and squadron leadership. In addition, his mother and father, Shenise and Terrell, called via FaceTime, to tell him him the good news.



“My sergeant told me that I had to do some training and as I walked in, I saw a whole lot of cameras, the base commander and my commander.”



Upon learning that he had been accepted to the prep school, he collapsed to the floor in joy.



“The second they said ‘accepted,’ I already knew. I felt so excited and accomplished," said Johnson



Johnson will attend the prep school this summer and intends to major in civil engineering and become a fighter pilot.



Lt. Col. Michael Twining, 75th SFS commander, nominated Johnson after a history of outstanding performance and was one of the few active-duty enlisted applicants across the Air Force to be accepted into the program.



Johnson has gained a reputation of being an exceptional Airman. Enough to gain the attention of installation leadership.



“Kamari is an outstanding Airman and has truly earned this opportunity through his work ethic, personality, and ability to lead," said Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Walker, 75th ABW command chief. "I am so excited for him, his family, and for the Air Force.”



The LEAD program delegates authority to unit commanders to nominate qualified Airmen to compete for an appointment to the academy or attend the preparatory school with the intention of an academy appointment to follow.



Being accepted into the prep school does not mean cadets are automatically accepted into the AFA, but they do earn consideration and a recommendation from the preparatory school commander by successfully completing the prep school program.



To be accepted, prior enlisted Airmen candidates must not must not have reached their 22nd birthday by July 1 of year of entry (date changes annually), be unmarried, bear no legal obligation to support a child or other individual, not be pregnant, and be of high moral character.



For more information on the AFA Prep School, visit https://www.usafa.edu/prep-school/.