Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1 [Image 3 of 8]

    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210318-N-TP832-1048 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (March 18, 2021) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 assemble a Naval Enterprise Tactical Command Control tent configuration on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme as part of familiarization training in conjunction with a Command Post Exercise. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 12:55
    Photo ID: 6566132
    VIRIN: 210318-N-TP832-1048
    Resolution: 4438x2954
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCB-3
    Command Post Exercise
    NMCB THREE
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Naval Enterprise Tactical Command Control tent configuration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT