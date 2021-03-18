Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1 [Image 5 of 8]

    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210318-N-TP832-1071 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (March 18, 2021) Cmdr. Jonathan Niemen, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, speaks with Utilitiesman 1st Class Joseph Morris about Naval Enterprise Tactical Command Control tent configuration familiarization training taking place in conjunction with a Command Post Exercise on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 12:55
    Photo ID: 6566134
    VIRIN: 210318-N-TP832-1071
    Resolution: 3671x2443
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1
    NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCB-3
    Command Post Exercise
    NMCB THREE
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Naval Enterprise Tactical Command Control tent configuration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT