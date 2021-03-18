NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1

210318-N-TP832-1071 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (March 18, 2021) Cmdr. Jonathan Niemen, commanding officer of U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, speaks with Utilitiesman 1st Class Joseph Morris about Naval Enterprise Tactical Command Control tent configuration familiarization training taking place in conjunction with a Command Post Exercise on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

