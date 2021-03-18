NMCB-3 Conducts CPX-1

210318-N-TP832-1027 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (March 18, 2021) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 assemble a Naval Enterprise Tactical Command Control tent configuration on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme as part of familiarization training in conjunction with a Command Post Exercise. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US