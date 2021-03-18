USS Fort McHenry Sailors Prepare Ship for Decommissioning

210318-N-YD864-1044





NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 18, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Craig Williams poses for a picture while preparing the ship’s anchor chain for a decommissioning inspection, March 18, 2021. The U.S. Navy is scheduled to hold a decommissioning ceremony for the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43) at Naval Station Mayport at the end of March. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Juel Foster/Released)

