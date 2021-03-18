210318-N-YD864-1023
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 18, 2021) Lt.j.g. Jacob Ackley oversees a space close-out inspection during a site visit with Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility Philadelphia personnel, March 18, 2021. The U.S. Navy is scheduled to hold a decommissioning ceremony for the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43) at Naval Station Mayport at the end of March. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Juel Foster/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 09:12
|Photo ID:
|6565823
|VIRIN:
|210318-N-YD864-1023
|Resolution:
|5747x3831
|Size:
|10.18 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Fort McHenry Sailors Prepare Ship for Decommissioning [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT