    USS Fort McHenry Sailors Prepare Ship for Decommissioning [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Fort McHenry Sailors Prepare Ship for Decommissioning

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Juel Foster 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210318-N-YD864-1029


    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 18, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Nicholas Allen escorts Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility Philadelphia marine inspector James Williams during a close-out inspection, March 18, 2021. The U.S. Navy is scheduled to hold a decommissioning ceremony for the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43) at Naval Station Mayport at the end of March. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Juel Foster/Released)

    This work, USS Fort McHenry Sailors Prepare Ship for Decommissioning [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    inspection
    USS Fort McHenry
    decommissioning
    Naval Station Mayport
    maintenance

