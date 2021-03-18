Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: maintenance edition

Airman 1st Class Toni Jakes, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for flight at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2021. The U.S. Air Force opened maintenance career jobs to women nearly 50 years ago. Crew chiefs are the first and last point-of-contact for takeoffs, as they prepare the aircraft for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

