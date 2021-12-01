Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: maintenance edition

Staff Sgt. Azby Rockowitz, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team lead, inspects an AIM-9 Sidewinder on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2021. The U.S. Air Force opened maintenance career jobs to women nearly 50 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)
