    Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: maintenance edition

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Azby Rockowitz, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team lead, inspects an AIM-9 Sidewinder on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2021. The U.S. Air Force opened maintenance career jobs to women nearly 50 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    This work, Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: maintenance edition [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maintainer
    Womens History Month
    Ready AF
    Girls Can Do It Too
    Keep It 100

