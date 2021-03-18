Senior Airman Anastasia Brown and Airman 1st Class Toni Jakes, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs, wait for an F-16 Fighting Falcon to taxi at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2021. The maintainers memorize dozens of hand signals in order to communicate with pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 09:04
|Photo ID:
|6565799
|VIRIN:
|210318-F-SQ280-476
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: maintenance edition [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: maintenance edition
LEAVE A COMMENT