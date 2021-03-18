Wolf Pack celebrates Women’s History Month: maintenance edition

Senior Airman Anastasia Brown and Airman 1st Class Toni Jakes, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs, wait for an F-16 Fighting Falcon to taxi at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 17, 2021. The maintainers memorize dozens of hand signals in order to communicate with pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

