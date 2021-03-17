YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade works with 5th Air Force at their headquarters building to establish communications for the Combined Command Post Training, March 2. The 38th ADA participated in a 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command CCPT for the first time to rehearse aspects of planning, intelligence, and execution of defense plans through a two-week training period.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.21.2021 21:21 Photo ID: 6565402 VIRIN: 210302-A-PI656-001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.83 MB Location: TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Practice Makes Perfect: 38th ADA Proves Ready to Defend [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.