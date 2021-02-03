Practice Makes Perfect: 38th ADA Proves Ready to Defend

From left to right, Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander; Brig. Gen. Mark A. Holler, commanding general, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command; and Command Sgt. Maj. Neil H. Sartain, 94th AAMDC senior enlisted advisor; lead a division-level training meeting at Sagami General Depot prior to the commencement of Combined Command Post Training, March 2. The 38th ADA participated in the 94th AAMDC CCPT for the first time to rehearse aspects of planning, intelligence, and execution of defense plans through a two-week training period at Yokota Air Base.

