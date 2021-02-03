Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    From left to right, Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander; Brig. Gen. Mark A. Holler, commanding general, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command; and Command Sgt. Maj. Neil H. Sartain, 94th AAMDC senior enlisted advisor; lead a division-level training meeting at Sagami General Depot prior to the commencement of Combined Command Post Training, March 2. The 38th ADA participated in the 94th AAMDC CCPT for the first time to rehearse aspects of planning, intelligence, and execution of defense plans through a two-week training period at Yokota Air Base.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 21:21
    Photo ID: 6565406
    VIRIN: 210311-A-PI656-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    This work, Practice Makes Perfect: 38th ADA Proves Ready to Defend [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    ADA
    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    PACOM
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    94th AAMDC
    AMD
    5th Air Force
    Fight Tonight
    IAMD
    Multi-domain
    Indo-Pacific Region
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    Col. Matthew W. Dalton

